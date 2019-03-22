Pulwama terror attack: Delhi court sends JeM terrorist Sajjad Khan to NIA custody till 29 March

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday sent alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Sajjad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Muddasir Khan, to NIA custody till 29 March.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought his custody for 10 days from Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal.

Advocate MS Khan, appearing for Sajjad Khan, opposed the agency's demand.

Sajjad Khan (27), a resident of Pulwama was arrested near the Lajpat Rai market late Thursday night. Mudassir had tasked him with establishing a sleeper cell in Delhi, police said.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 after a JeM suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.