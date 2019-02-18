Pulwama encounter LIVE updates: Four army jawans killed, one civilian killed; heavy firing ensued in overnight joint ops

Pulwama encounter LATEST updates: The four Army personnel killed in action in the Pulwama encounter include a Major rank officer and they belong to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army. A civilian namely, Mushtaq Ahmad was also reportedly killed during the gunfight.

According to news reports, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commanders are holed up in the Pinglan area of South Kashmir's Pulwama where they are involved in an encounter with the Indian Army personnel.

Four army jawans succumbed to injuries they sustained in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. One army major was also among the four. The encounter broke out Pulwama's Pinglan area early on Monday. Two to three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were believed to be trapped at the site, according to ANI.

A fifth jawan has been injured. The deceased personnel belonged to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, reports said. Personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police were engaged in the gunfight with the militants.

The encounter in Pulwama comes days after a JeM suicide bomber killed 42 CRPF troops and injured five in the same South Kashmir district on 14 February, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan-based JeM suicide bomber had rammed his vehicle carrying over 100 kilograms of explosives into one of the buses of the CRPF convoy in Pulwama district.

India has accused Pakistan of "patronising terrorism" and inaction against the JeM, which is based in the country, but Islamabad has maintained innocence.

"JeM remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002, and Pakistan is implementing its obligations on sanctions implementation," said Pakistani foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.

