Pulwama encounter LIVE updates: Bodies of JeM militants being identified; cordon and search operation launched in Shopian

Pulwama encounter LATEST updates: One AK-47 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the encounter site. Identification of bodies of the two terrorists killed during the encounter is underway, as names are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the search operation by the security forces continues.
According to News18, following a 10-hour encounter Pulwama's Pinglan, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commanders have been killed by the security forces. As per the report, the mastermind of the 14 February suicide attack on the CRPF convoy, Kamran is also among those killed.
According to an India Today report, Kamran, the terrorist who has been cornered by the security forces is reportedly the mastermind of the 14 February Pulwama suicide attack. Two more terrorists are trapped along with Kamaran and the security forces are closing in on them.
A top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander linked to the 14 February Pulwama attack is believed to be trapped in the ongoing encounter with security forces in Pinglan, ANI reported. Fresh exchange of gunfight resumed after a lull of more than three hours at the encounter site, local reports said. The operation is still underway in the Valley.
As per the latest reports, the security forces were conducting a cordon and search operation at the encounter site in Pulwama. Some unconfirmed reports suggested that four militants have fled from the area.
The four Army personnel killed in action in the Pulwama encounter include a Major rank officer and they belong to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army. A civilian namely, Mushtaq Ahmad was also reportedly killed during the gunfight.
According to news reports, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commanders are holed up in the Pinglan area of South Kashmir's Pulwama where they are involved in an encounter with the Indian Army personnel.
Four army jawans succumbed to injuries they sustained in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. One army major was also among the four. The encounter broke out Pulwama's Pinglan area early on Monday. Two to three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were believed to be trapped at the site, according to ANI.
A fifth jawan has been injured. The deceased personnel belonged to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, reports said. Personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police were engaged in the gunfight with the militants.
The encounter in Pulwama comes days after a JeM suicide bomber killed 42 CRPF troops and injured five in the same South Kashmir district on 14 February, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan-based JeM suicide bomber had rammed his vehicle carrying over 100 kilograms of explosives into one of the buses of the CRPF convoy in Pulwama district.
India has accused Pakistan of "patronising terrorism" and inaction against the JeM, which is based in the country, but Islamabad has maintained innocence.
"JeM remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002, and Pakistan is implementing its obligations on sanctions implementation," said Pakistani foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.
Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 13:07:02 IST
Highlights
13:07 (IST)
Trade with Pakistan on Poonch-Rawalakot route suspended
India suspended trade activities with Pakistan on the Poonch-Rawalakot route on Monday. Earlier, a bus service connecting Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was also suspended for a day following the Pulwama unrest.
12:38 (IST)
Watch: Police personnel ask Kashmir citizens to leave the area around encounter site
In the video, the policeman is seen asking the people over a microphone to leave the area and return to their homes as "their lives are precious".
12:24 (IST)
Security forces start cordon and search operation on Shopian
A cordon and search operation by the security forces has started in Krawora village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.
12:19 (IST)
Pakistan High Commissioner in India called back
Pakistan's Foreign Office on Monday tweeted that the Pakistani High Commissioner in India has been called back for "consultations". The Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan said in the tweet that the officer left New Delhi on Monday morning.
12:12 (IST)
One AK-47, one pistol recovered from encounter site; search operation still on
One AK-47 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the encounter site. Identification of bodies of the two terrorists killed during the encounter is underway, as names are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the search operation by the security forces continues.
12:05 (IST)
Army chief to brief defence minister on Pulwama encounter
Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat will brief Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the security situation in the Kashmir Valley, including the Pulwama encounter, India Today reported.
11:49 (IST)
Abdul Rashid Ghazi alias Kamran, JeM militant behind 14 Feb attack, killed in encounter
Two bodies of JeM militants have been recovered from the site of the Pinglan encounter. They are in the process of identification. While it is confirmed that the mastermind behind the 14 February attack on CRPF convoy, Abdul Rashid Ghazi (Kamran) is one among those killed. The other body is reportedly of another Jaish commander Hilal.
11:31 (IST)
Internet services snapped in parts of Kashmir Valley
Internet services have been suspended in parts of the Kashmir valley in wake of the encounter between security forces and JeM militants. Internet services are also down in Jammu.
11:15 (IST)
Pulwama attack mastermind, Kamran alias Abdul Rashid Ghazi reportedly killed in Pinglan encounter
The alleged mastermind of the 14 February IED suicide attack on a CRPF convoy by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Abdul Rashid Ghazi aka Kamran trained the attacker, Adil Ahmed Dar and was also responsible for many other attacks on security forces in recent times.
The Afghan war veteran is reportedly close to the JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar and the aim of Thursday's attack which killed 40 soldiers, was to avenge the killing of Azhar's nephews by the Indian armed forces in 2018.
11:05 (IST)
Three armymen injured in fresh round of firing
As fresh round of firing ensued in the ongoing encounter between the security forces and JeM militants who are holed up in Pulwama's Pinglan area, three armyman were injured in the latest gunfight, reports said.
11:00 (IST)
Two JeM commanders killed in Pulwama encounter
According to News18, following a 10-hour encounter Pulwama's Pinglan, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commanders have been killed by the security forces. As per the report, the mastermind of the 14 February suicide attack on the CRPF convoy, Kamran is also among those killed.
10:50 (IST)
Pulwama suicide attack mastermind trapped by security forces: Reports
According to an India Today report, Kamran, the terrorist who has been cornered by the security forces is reportedly the mastermind of the 14 February Pulwama suicide attack. Two more terrorists are trapped along with Kamaran and the security forces are closing in on them.
10:42 (IST)
A Home Ministry meeting with top officials is underway in Delhi in wake of Pulwama attack
A high-level meeting of Home Ministry officials is underway at the ministry's office in Delhi in the aftermath of the 14 February Pulwama attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.
10:31 (IST)
Top Jaish commander linked to Pulwama attack trapped in encounter
A top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander linked to the 14 February Pulwama attack is believed to be trapped in the ongoing encounter with security forces in Pinglan, ANI reported.
10:16 (IST)
Curfew continues in Jammu
The curfew in Jammu, imposed on 15 February, continued on Monday for the fourth consecutive day with authorities likely to take a decision on its relaxation later. The police said that no untoward incident had occurred anywhere in the city on Sunday night. However, mobile internet services also remained suspended in Jammu, IANS reported.
The curfew was imposed after miscreants torched vehicles and damaged several others carrying number plates of the Kashmir Valley in protest against the 14 February terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF troopers.
10:06 (IST)
Encounter site is 10 kilometres away from the spot of 14 February attack
According to the police sources, Sunday night's gunfight site is about 10 kilometres away from the suicide attack spot in Pulwama, IANS reported. The IED blast had on 14 February had killed 40 CRPF personnel and injured five others in the worst ever attack on the armed forces in the Valley in recent times.
10:02 (IST)
Gunfight resumed after three hours, operation still on
Fresh exchange of gunfight resumed after a lull of more than three hours at the encounter site, local reports said. The operation is still underway in the Valley.
09:57 (IST)
Cross-LoC bus service suspended for today
The cross-LoC bus service from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch to Rawalakot in PoK has been suspended for Monday.
09:53 (IST)
Cordon and search operation underway in Pulwama
As per latest reports, the security forces were conducting a cordon and search operation at the encounter site in Pulwama. Some unconfirmed reports suggested that four militants have fled from the area.
09:41 (IST)
Joint security forces cordon off militant hideout
According to reports, joint security forces have encircled the area where the militants are suspected to be present. Further details are awaited.
09:36 (IST)
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch on Sunday night
According to ANI, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night.
09:30 (IST)
One civilian also killed in gunfight
The slain soldiers have been identified as Major VS Dhoundiyal, Havaldar Sheo Ram, Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Sepoy Hari Singh. "The critically injured armyman has been identified as Sepoy Gulzar Mohd who has been evacuated to army's 92 base hospital in Badamibagh, Srinagar for treatment, reports said. A civilian namely, Mushtaq Ahmad was also reportedly killed during the gunfight.
09:25 (IST)
Militants open fired after a joint cordon operation was launched by the armed forces
A joint team of army's 55 RR, CRPF and the Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a cordon in the wee hours of Monday. As the joint team of forces intensified the searches and fired some warning shots towards the suspected spot, the militants opened fire triggering off a gunfight, according to Global News Service.
09:19 (IST)
Appeals were made to locals to stay indoors as heavy firing took place during the encounter
Heavy firing was going on in the Pinglan region of Pulwama and announcements were being made appealing to villagers to stay indoors, during the encounter, Hindustan Times reported.
09:15 (IST)
Army, police and CRPF had launched cordon and search operation on Sunday night
Post exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants, a search operation was launched to nab the militants. A cordon and search operation has taken place late on Sunday night by the army, J&K police and CRPF personnel after a tip-off that terrorists were hiding in the area. According to unconfirmed reports, a civilian was also killed in the encounter.
09:04 (IST)
Three JeM militants holed up in Pinglan
According to news reports, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commanders are holed up in the Pinglan area of South Kashmir's Pulwama where they are involved in an encounter with the Indian Army personnel.
09:01 (IST)
45 security personnel killed in four days in the Valley
The encounter in Pulwama comes days after a JeM suicide bomber killed 42 CRPF troops and injured five in the same South Kashmir district on 14 February, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan-based JeM suicide bomber had rammed his vehicle carrying over 100 kilograms of explosives into one of the buses of the CRPF convoy in Pulwama district.
08:56 (IST)
Army Major of 55 Rashtriya Rifles unit among those killed
The four Army personnel killed in action in the Pulwama encounter include a Major rank officer and they belong to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army.
08:51 (IST)
Encounter underway in Pulwama's Pinglan; 4 army personnel killed, 1 injured
Four army personnel have been killed in action and one is injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Pinglan area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.