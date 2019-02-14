Pulwama attack: Modi says security forces' sacrifices won't go in vain, Jaitley says terrorists will be given 'unforgettable lesson'

Leaders across the political spectrum reacted to the terror attack at Pulwama on Thursday evening, which left at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans dead. A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a CRPF convoy by ramming an explosive-laden vehicle.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala reacted to the attack on social media.

The President took to Twitter to condemn the Pulwama attack. "Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil," he said.

Modi, in his reaction, wrote, "Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly...Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama."

Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh condemned the "cowardly" attack and lashed out at the terrorists: "As a soldier and a citizen of India, my blood boils at the spineless and cowardly attacks. Eighteen brave hearts from CRPF laid down their lives in Pulwama. I salute their selfless sacrifice and promise that every drop of our soldier's blood will be avenged," he tweeted. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and finance minister Arun Jaitley also condemned the attack in strong terms:

Union Minister Arun Jaitley termed the incident in Pulwama "condemnable act of terrorists" and said that they will be given an "unforgettable lesson" for the "heinous" act.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his condolences and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

While the Congress chief steered clear of political comments, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a jibe at Modi, saying, "Condemn the cowardly terror attack on our jawans in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir today. Our homage to the 18 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice and condolences to their family. Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list and compromise of National Security by Modi Govt continues unabated."

Reactions also poured in from politicians from Jammu and Kashmir. While former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it as an attack "reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05", Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the "madness" that has snuffed out many lives in the Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has also strongly condemned the attack. He conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives due to the attack on CRPF in Pulwama and prayed for early recovery for those injured.

Expressing serious concern, the Governor observed that the forces responsible for insurgency in the state are "desperate and frustrated" and they just want to prove their presence.

Malik has also urged all the Security Forces Commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.

Saluting those killed in the attack, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also reprimanded the incident and asked everyone to stand united in this moment of grief.

