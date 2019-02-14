Pulwama attack LIVE updates: NSA Ajit Doval monitors situation; internet services to be suspended in 4 districts

Pulwama attack LATEST updates: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in Kashmir. In wake of the attack, internet services will be blocked in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam.
At least 18 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, officials said.
The terror group has claimed responsibility for the incident, they said.
Police identified the terrorist as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He joined the Jaish-Mohammed in 2018, they said.
The casualties are likely to go up.
Several people were injured in the terror attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron. Body parts could be strewn around the area.
The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.
Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 19:06:45 IST
19:06 (IST)
Attack on CRPF personnel despicable, says Narendra Modi
Condemning the attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly." He also spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials regarding the situation.
18:56 (IST)
Internet services to be blocked in Pulwama, 3 other districts
According to reports, in wake of the attack, internet services will be blocked in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam.
18:53 (IST)
JeM militant behind suicide attack
The army and police has cordoned off the villages near the spot and are carrying door to door searches in the villages along side the Srinagar-Jammu highway, where the attack took place.
The attacker, Aadil Ahmad, who drove the vehicle, was a local Goripora area and was a member of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which claimed responsibility of the fidayeen (suicide) attack on the CRPF convoy.
A JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan in a statement to a local news agency said: “dozens of forces’ vehicles were destroyed in the attack”.
18:51 (IST)
Initial investigation suggests vehicle used by militants had over 350 kg of explosives
The security forces have launched a massive operation across south Kashmir to hunt down the militants behind the Thursday attack that took place in Goripora area of Awantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. At least eighteen Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and over 40 injured after militants targeted a convoy with a car bomb. Initial investigation suggested that the vehicle used by militants was Mahindra Scorpio bearing more than 350 kilograms of explosives.
18:48 (IST)
Every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged, says VK Singh
Former Indian Army chief General VK Singh said, "As a soldier and a citizen of India, my blood boils at the spineless and cowardly attacks. 18 brave hearts from the CRPF laid down their lives in Pulwama. I salute their selfless sacrifice and promise that every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged."
18:46 (IST)
Arun Jaitley calls attack 'cowardice act of terrorists'
In a tweet, Union minister Arun Jaitley said that the attack on CRPF in Pulwama was a "cowardice and condemnable act of terrorists". "Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act," he said.
18:44 (IST)
NSA monitoring situation after attack
According to ANI, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in Kashmir in view of the Pulwama attack. Senior CRPF officials are currently briefing him about the developments.
18:42 (IST)
'Death toll could be 20'
Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor K Vijay Kumar said, "As far as the death toll is concerned I was told it was initially 18 and 3 people were taken to hospital in critical condition. So, it could be 20. But I am only basing on telephonic reports I am getting from the field."
18:39 (IST)
Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar tomorrow
Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to CRPF director-general RR Bhatnagar, Governor Satyapal Malik and home secretary over the attack. Rajnath, who was supposed to visit Patna on Friday, has cancelled his trip and will go to Srinagar on Friday. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that it is closely monitoring the situation.
18:38 (IST)
JeM claims responsibility
Militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan told local media that the attacker was a local militant, Aadil Ahmad alias Waqas Commando.
18:37 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Police takes up probe
CRPF officials told reporters that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken up the investigation and giving out the exact death toll "at this stage is not possible". "We're doing the post-blast investigation to understand the circumstances. We're now clearing the site. All injured have been shifted to the hospital," they said.
18:32 (IST)
18 CRPF jawans killed after IED blast targets convoy in Awantipora
At least 18 CRPF jawans were killed on Thursday when militants targeted their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, according to several media reports.
An improvised explosive device (IED) blast was followed by gunshots in Goripora area of Awantipora. A CRPF official said that there were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. Several people were injured and the casualties are likely to go up.
