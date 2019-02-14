Pulwama attack LIVE updates: JeM releases 11-minute video of suicide bomber urging Muslims to 'wage war against India'

Pulwama attack LATEST updates: A video purportedly released by Jaish-e-Mohammed depicts a militant, identified as "JeM fidayeen attacker Aadil Bhai" claiming responsibility for Thursday's attack. In a press release, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the exact number of casualties is being ascertained, and 33 deaths have been confirmed.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting at his residence in view of the Pulwama attack. Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reached Thimphu in Bhutan earlier on Thursday for the annual secretary-level talks, decided to cut short the visit and head back. An NIA team is set to visit Srinagar on Friday to take stock of the situation.
K Vijay Kumar, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor, told ANI that the death toll in Pulwama attack is around 40. Meanwhile, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for Jammu bandh on Friday against Pulwama terror attack.
More than 2,500 CRPF personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethapora in Awantipora.
Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs."
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in Kashmir. In wake of the attack, internet services will be blocked in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam.
At least 18 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, officials said.
The terror group has claimed responsibility for the incident, they said.
Police identified the terrorist as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He joined the Jaish-Mohammed in 2018, they said.
The casualties are likely to go up.
Several people were injured in the terror attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron. Body parts could be strewn around the area.
The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.
Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 20:55:59 IST
Exact number of casualties being ascertained, says police
In a press release, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the exact number of casualties is being ascertained, and 33 deaths have been confirmed. "Police has registered a case in the matter. Officers investigating this terror crime are at work to establish the full circumstances which led to the blast.
"Citizens are requested to stay away from the blast site as the blast site needs to be preserved properly for investigators to examine. Your cooperation will be much appreciated in this regard," it said in the release.
Watch: Jaish-e-Mohammed claims responsibility for IED attack
A video purportedly released by Jaish-e-Mohammed depicts a militant, identified as "JeM fidayeen attacker Aadil Bhai" claiming responsibility for Thursday's attack.
Nation united in fight against forces of terror, says Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to condemn the Pulwama attack. "Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil," he said.
Rajnath Singh chairs high-level MHA meeting
Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting at his residence in view of the Pulwama attack. Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reached Thimphu in Bhutan earlier on Thursday for the annual secretary-level talks, has decided to cut short the visit and head back.
Toll around 40, says advisor to governor
K Vijay Kumar, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor, told ANI that the death toll in Pulwama attack is around 40.
JCCI calls for Jammu bandh tomorrow
Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for Jammu bandh on Friday against Pulwama terror attack.
Violence will get us nowhere, says Sajad Lone
Peoples Conference (PC) chairman and former minister, Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday condemned the attack on CRPF convoy in Lethapora area of Awantipora, terming it as cowardly act. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of those soldiers killed in the attack and also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured soldiers.
Dastardly act done out of desperation, says Jitendra Singh
MoS PMO Jitendra Singh said that the "dastardly act" was "done out of desperation." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in view of the attack.
NIA team to visit Srinagar tomorrow
NIA team to visit Srinagar on Friday to take stock of situation, according to reports.
Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway
The death toll in CRPF convey attack in Kashmir has mounted to twenty, after more injured paramilitary personnel succumbed, officials said. Several who are seriously wounded were shifted to army’s 92 base hospital.
Following the blast, the vehicular traffic has been suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as forces cordoned off the entire area and launched search operations.
Satya Pal Malik condemns attack
Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik strongly condemned the attack on a CRPF convoy at Pulwama. He conveyed his grief and sincere sympathy to the families of the brave soldiers who had lost their lives in this attack and prayed for early recovery of all those injured in this gruesome attack.
Expressing serious concern about the terrorist attack on security forces, the governor observed that the forces responsible for insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir are desperate and frustrated and they just want to prove their presence.
The attack seemed to be guided from across the Border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility, he said, adding that such actions will not deter the resolve of the security forces and people. "We will finish these inimical forces to the last," he said.
The governor has urged all the security forces commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the district, divisional, civil, and police administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.
Attack on CRPF personnel despicable, says Narendra Modi
Condemning the attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly." He also spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials regarding the situation.
Internet services to be blocked in Pulwama, 3 other districts
According to reports, in wake of the attack, internet services will be blocked in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam.
JeM militant behind suicide attack
The army and police has cordoned off the villages near the spot and are carrying door to door searches in the villages along side the Srinagar-Jammu highway, where the attack took place.
The attacker, Aadil Ahmad, who drove the vehicle, was a local Goripora area and was a member of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which claimed responsibility of the fidayeen (suicide) attack on the CRPF convoy.
A JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan in a statement to a local news agency said: “dozens of forces’ vehicles were destroyed in the attack”.
Initial investigation suggests vehicle used by militants had over 350 kg of explosives
The security forces have launched a massive operation across south Kashmir to hunt down the militants behind the Thursday attack that took place in Goripora area of Awantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. At least eighteen Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and over 40 injured after militants targeted a convoy with a car bomb. Initial investigation suggested that the vehicle used by militants was Mahindra Scorpio bearing more than 350 kilograms of explosives.
Every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged, says VK Singh
Former Indian Army chief General VK Singh said, "As a soldier and a citizen of India, my blood boils at the spineless and cowardly attacks. 18 brave hearts from the CRPF laid down their lives in Pulwama. I salute their selfless sacrifice and promise that every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged."
Arun Jaitley calls attack 'cowardice act of terrorists'
In a tweet, Union minister Arun Jaitley said that the attack on CRPF in Pulwama was a "cowardice and condemnable act of terrorists". "Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act," he said.
NSA monitoring situation after attack
According to ANI, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in Kashmir in view of the Pulwama attack. Senior CRPF officials are currently briefing him about the developments.
'Death toll could be 20'
Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor K Vijay Kumar said, "As far as the death toll is concerned I was told it was initially 18 and 3 people were taken to hospital in critical condition. So, it could be 20. But I am only basing on telephonic reports I am getting from the field."
Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar tomorrow
Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to CRPF director-general RR Bhatnagar, Governor Satyapal Malik and home secretary over the attack. Rajnath, who was supposed to visit Patna on Friday, has cancelled his trip and will go to Srinagar on Friday. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that it is closely monitoring the situation.
JeM claims responsibility
Militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan told local media that the attacker was a local militant, Aadil Ahmad alias Waqas Commando.
Jammu and Kashmir Police takes up probe
CRPF officials told reporters that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken up the investigation and giving out the exact death toll "at this stage is not possible". "We're doing the post-blast investigation to understand the circumstances. We're now clearing the site. All injured have been shifted to the hospital," they said.
18 CRPF jawans killed after IED blast targets convoy in Awantipora
At least 18 CRPF jawans were killed on Thursday when militants targeted their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, according to several media reports.
An improvised explosive device (IED) blast was followed by gunshots in Goripora area of Awantipora. A CRPF official said that there were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. Several people were injured and the casualties are likely to go up.
