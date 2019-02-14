Pulwama attack LIVE updates: JeM releases 11-minute video of suicide bomber urging Muslims to 'wage war against India'



Pulwama attack LATEST updates: A video purportedly released by Jaish-e-Mohammed depicts a militant, identified as "JeM fidayeen attacker Aadil Bhai" claiming responsibility for Thursday's attack. In a press release, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the exact number of casualties is being ascertained, and 33 deaths have been confirmed.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting at his residence in view of the Pulwama attack. Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reached Thimphu in Bhutan earlier on Thursday for the annual secretary-level talks, decided to cut short the visit and head back. An NIA team is set to visit Srinagar on Friday to take stock of the situation.

K Vijay Kumar, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor, told ANI that the death toll in Pulwama attack is around 40. Meanwhile, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for Jammu bandh on Friday against Pulwama terror attack.

More than 2,500 CRPF personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethapora in Awantipora.



Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs."

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in Kashmir. In wake of the attack, internet services will be blocked in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam.

At least 18 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, officials said.

The terror group has claimed responsibility for the incident, they said.

Police identified the terrorist as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He joined the Jaish-Mohammed in 2018, they said.

The casualties are likely to go up.

Several people were injured in the terror attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron. Body parts could be strewn around the area.

The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.