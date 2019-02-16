Pulwama attack aftermath: Reliance Foundation offers to fund education of children of jawans killed in blast

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has expressed its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and subsequent employment of the children of the 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans who were killed in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday.

The foundation has also offered to provide livelihoods to the families of the slain jawans.

The jawans were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kilograms of explosives into their bus on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. The convoy consisted of 78 buses in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

"If necessary, our hospital is ready to provide the best possible treatment to the injured jawans. We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces," a statement issued by the organisation said.

The standard amount of ex-gratia given to the families of men and women in the forces who lose their lives in Jammu and Kashmir is between Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 15 lakhs. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan, have promised additional amounts to the families of those slain jawans who hailed from these respective states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke on the same lines as he had in New Delhi on Friday, repeating that his government would not let the "sacrifice of the jawans" be in vain. "The martyrs' sacrifice will not be for nothing. The sin of terrorism cannot be hidden, the perpetrators will be punished," he said at Yavatmal in Maharashtra, a state where two jawans died.

An all-party meeting convened by home minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi took a similar stand and unanimously passed a resolution to stand with the security forces.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

