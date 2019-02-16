Pulwama attack aftermath LIVE updates: All-party meeting ends; Congress vows to 'stand by govt' to curb terrorism

Pulwama terror attack aftermath LATEST updates: The all-party meeting on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution condemning the Pulwama attacks, News18 reported.

The resolution stated, "We strongly condemn the dastardly terror act of 14 February, 2019 at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. We strongly condemn terrorism in all forms and the support being given to it across the border."

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, speaking to reporters after Saturday's all-party meeting, said: “We had asked the Home Minister to convey to the Prime Minister that he should call a meeting of presidents of all parties. We have communicated to the government what Rahul Gandhi said in his press conference, that the country is in mourning and is angry. Since 1947, apart from a war, this is for the first time a terror attack has claimed so many lives.

We have differences with the government on a number of issues but at this juncture - we are standing with the government for ending terrorism. Militancy has to end," he said.

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning arrived at the site of the Pulwama attack for further investigation. According to CNN News18, the Jammu and Kashmir police has detained overground Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) workers, which sources told the news channel are "routine".

The exact number of detentions was unclear.

The Centre has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to deliberate upon the situations arising out of the Pulwama terror attack, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Friday.

In the meeting, the Narendra Modi-led government will brief the Opposition leaders about the action being taken to tackle the situations after the attack, sources said. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am in the Parliament library. Modi will chair the meeting.

Amid slogans of "Pakistan Murdabaad", mortal remains of slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel draped in the Indian flag were brought to their respective native places on Saturday. Teary-eyed locals of Tofapur village in Varanasi received the mortal remains of CRPF jawan RameshYadav.



The mortal remains of CRPF jawan Rohitash Lamba were brought to his native place in Govindpura, Jaipur.



The daughter of deceased CRPF ASI Mohan Lal paid last tributes to her father.



Massive anger has erupted across the nation over the ghastly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. While people paid tributes to the martyrs by holding candlelight vigils, demonstrations were held at many places against Pakistan with demands being put forth to take action against the neighbouring country for its "continuous support to terror groups."

On Friday, agitators in Ahmedabad thrashed posters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar during a protest against the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama.

Condemning the suicidal attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan by saying, "The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished."

The Narendra Modi government has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to hold consultations with the opposition parties in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders and Chiefs of Indian security forces paid their tributes to all 40 brave hearts at the Palam Airport on Friday.

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, over 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying over 100-kilograms of explosives into their bus on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. The convoy consisted of 78 buses in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

JeM, a terror outfit based in Pakistan and led by Masood Azhar, has carried out several terror attacks in India including the attack on Pathankot airbase in 2016. Masood was released by the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in exchange for hostages on board flight IC-814 in December 1999. India has approached the United Nations to list Masood as a global terrorist, but China always vetoes New Delhi’s bid in this regard.

On Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi extended support to the Centre and said that the terror attack was an assault on India's soul. He also said that the Congress, as well as the entire Opposition, was fully supportive of the government and the security forces.

No amount of hatred or anger can do anything to the love and affection that India is built on, Rahul said at a press conference. There is going to be no other discussion from the Congress party over the next couple of days other than the fact that "our most beloved people have been killed, their families need us, and we are going to stand with them," he asserted.

