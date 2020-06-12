PUCET 2020: Patna University extends deadline for application till 14 August; here is how you can apply

Patna University (PU) has extended the deadline for submission of PUCET 2020 application form till 14 August. Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma or certificate courses may do so by visiting the official website of PU at https://www.patnauniversity.ac.in/ .

Earlier, the deadline for submission of application was 20 June and shortlisted students were required to take admission by 14 August.

Patna University Combined Entrance Test (PUCET) has been conducted since 2016 for admission to colleges affiliated to PU. The colleges that come under PU are Patna Women’s College, Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, Patna Law College, College of Art and Craft, BN College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna Training College and Patna Women’s Training College.

The decision to extend last date for submission of application may have been taken in view of the delay in results of several boards, including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Class 12 exams of several boards have also been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Bihar Board has declared the results of Class 10 and 12 exams. The board announced the Class 12 result on 24 March and Class 10 on 26 May.

Last month, the varsity decided to begin evaluation of answer sheets of final year’s examinations after 17 May. The exams were held from February 27 to March 14, before the imposition of the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

How to apply for PUCET 2020