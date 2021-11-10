The battle royale game will be available for download on the Google Play store for Android users and Apple App store for iPhone users

The makers of PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch its new game PUBG New State on Thursday (11 November).

To be released on both Android as well as iOS platforms, the battle royale game will be available for download on the Google Play store for Android users and the Apple App store for iPhone users.

The game will come as a futuristic version of PUBG Mobile, that was banned in India last year and made a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India, an India-only version of the original PUBG Mobile.

Users can pre-register for the game on their respective app stores and can opt for an auto-download option, which will download the game automatically as soon as it is rolled out.

Game developer Krafton has been teasing the PUBG New State since the beginning of this year and the BG game is finally releasing for everyone globally. According to a report in News18, Krafton said that the new game will debut as a free-to-play mobile game in 17 different languages globally.

As per bgr.in, no specific release time has been revealed yet but Krafton usually launches its games in the afternoon time. We can expect the same for the PUBG New State, it added.

Over 5 crore pre-registrations have been received by the game since it was first announced in February.