The application process for as many as 490 Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) vacancies will close today, 17 May. The online registration for this recruitment drive started on 26 April on the official website https://www.pstcl.org.

The positions for Assistant Engineer, Account Officer, Divisional Accountant among others are available in this hiring drive, India Today reported.

Aspirants can go through the official notification to check the minimum eligibility requirement and other important details.

Interested Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.pstcl.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the ‘Recruitment’ tab. Click on this.

Step 3: A new page will open. Scroll down, then certify and proceed to register

Step 4: Register yourself by submitting the required details. Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: After registration, fill your application form

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download your filled PSTCL 2021 application form

Step 8: Take a printout and save it for future reference

The application fee for aspirants from EWS and SC category is Rs 480 (without taxes and charges) while persons with disabilities (PWD) have to submit Rs 600. Candidates from all the other categories have to pay Rs 1,200 application fee.

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post have to do it separately. Although the official notification states that steps will be taken to ensure that an applicant is able to appear for a maximum number of tests. In case of a clashing date or time, candidates need to pick the exam(s) which they would like to take.