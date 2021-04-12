PSSSB releases notification for Legal Clerk (Group C) posts; apply on sssb.punjab.gov.in

Candidates can apply from 12 April to 5 pm on 10 May. The last date for submission of the fee is 13 May

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSSB) has started the recruitment process for 160 posts of Legal Clerk (Group C). Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website — sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Applications are open from 12 April to 5 pm on 10 May. The last date for submission of the fee is 13 May. A printout of the application can be taken the next day after submitting the fees.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit https://sssb.punjab.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Current News’

Step 3: Open the notification for Legal Clerk Posts

Step 4: Click on ‘New Registration’

Step 5: Fill in the required information

Step 6: After getting the online Application Number, upload a scanned copy of passport size photo (not older than 3 months), signature, 10th standard Punjabi certificate, qualifying exam certificate, to complete the application form.

Step 7: Check the information again and submit

Step 8: Save the successfully submitted page and keep it for future reference

Alternatively, this direct link can also be used.

Once entered, the Name, Father's Name, Date of birth, and category cannot be changed into the online application form. No correction or changes can be done once the form has been submitted. Hence, candidates should fill the form carefully.

Eligibility Criteria

1. The candidate should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 37 years to apply.

2. A law degree from a recognized university or institution.

3. Qualified to take part in a competitive test to be held by the recruiting authority.

4. Qualified a test in English and Punjabi typing at the speed of thirty words per minute or at the speed specified by Punjab Government.