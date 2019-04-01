ISRO PSLV-C45 Satellite Launch today LIVE Updates: PSLV lifts off from Sriharikota carrying EMISAT, 28 other commercial satellites

After beginning a 28-hour countdown early on Sunday morning, the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the PSLV-C45/EMISAT mission today at 9.27 am. The mission includes an Indian electronic spy satellite developed jointly by ISRO and the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and 28 other satellites from many different countries via its commercial arm Antrix Corporation Limited.
A new variant of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the PSLV-QL lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota with the 29 payloads, placing them in 3 different orbits over 3 hours – a milestone that ISRO is attempting for the first time.
The PSLV-C45/EMISAT mission is a special one. It will be ISRO's first attempt to place satellites in three different orbits in a single satellite launch mission. It will also test a new variant of the PSLV rocket – the PSLV-QL, which has 4 additional strap-on boosters to give it a huge additional thrust.
Here's more information on the PSLV-C45 mission:
When and where you can watch the PSLV-C45 launch live
About the Indian intelligence satellite EMISAT and the 28 other payloads onboard
More about PSLV, ISRO's workhorse rocket
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 10:12:09 IST
What's happening in the meanwhile?
In another ~20 minutes, the fourth stage will be ignited again for 10 short seconds in an orbital maneuver. It will then be switched off for another 50 minutes till around 11.10 am. No satellites will leave the rocket during this time. It's only so the rocket can return from an altitude of ~750km to ~500km. While 750km works for EMISAT, the smaller satellites are all going to be released one after another at the lower altitude of 500km.
Won't that be a sight?
More satellite releases & Chairman's address at 11.10 am!
The live telecast & more updates from the mission will resume at 11.10 am, with the ISRO Chairman K Sivan's address.
40 minutes before the 4th stage is fired up again
The PSLV's fourth stage & the 28 commercial satellites onbard are cruising with minimal intervention from mission engineers down to an altitude of ~500km for the next set of satellites to be released.
We've got a perfect, normal liftoff!
In the meanwhile...
Check out this beautiful shot of the PSLV-QL before sunset from the SHAR launchpad:
Mission Directors gives the launch mission a green light!
The PSLV-C45's Mission Director and Vehicle Director has given the launch a green light. We're not less than 15 minutes to the launch, which is not out of ISRO's hands. The automatic launch sequence has now taken over.
Livestream from Sriharikota is a-go!
10:12 (IST)
What's happening in the meanwhile?
10:02 (IST)
09:51 (IST)
40 minutes before the 4th stage is fired up again
09:49 (IST)
Look at her go...
Stay swell, EMISAT!
09:48 (IST)
Fourth stage shut-off and EMISAT separation
750 km up in the air, the PSLV PS-4 has been switched off. 45 seconds after this, the EMISAT has separated from the fourth stage.
09:40 (IST)
Fourth stage comes alive!
It's been 2 minutes now since the specially-modified PS4 mission today has roared to life. It won't be long before engineers release the first satellite from the PSLV, India's EMISAT.
09:36 (IST)
First & second stage have separated!
The PSLV is now running on its third stage, and cruising for a good minute and a half to conserve fuel and maintain its speed at a relatively steady altitude. It will not coast at ~500km above the surface till its time to release drop the third stage.
09:32 (IST)
PS-1, heat shield and payload fairing separated
The PSLV has shed its first stage, the heat shield & its payload fairing, which now leaves the satellites inside open to zero-G.... their first taste of space!
09:30 (IST)
Straps-on boosters switch off, separate!
The PSLV has shed its strap-on booster engines! The PSLV-Core Alone will now go further and drop its first stage in a few seconds.
09:28 (IST)
09:27 (IST)
NanoAvionics is pretty excited to have its nanosats flying to space today, too!
09:26 (IST)
Planet Lab’s 20 doves are ready to fly
09:23 (IST)
5 minutes to go-time!
09:22 (IST)
EMISAT & 28 paying guests aboard the PSLV today
India will have a new spy satellite in space after today's launch, EMISAT. 28 smaller customer satellites from Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and USA are also hitching a ride on the PSLV today.
Here's a little about what each of them are built to do: https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/indias-spy-in-the-sky-28-other-payloads-to-be-launched-on-isros-pslv-c45-1-april-6326541.html
09:18 (IST)
In the meanwhile...
09:15 (IST)
Mission Directors gives the launch mission a green light!
09:12 (IST)
What's unique about today's mission?
There's quite a few things that set this mission apart – a new PSLV rocket variant, satellites injected in three different orbits in a first for ISRO, and another special surprise. Here's more on the mission: https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/indias-spy-in-the-sky-28-other-payloads-to-be-launched-on-isros-pslv-c45-1-april-6326541.html
09:09 (IST)
09:03 (IST)
Last update from the launchpad
Last we heard, engineers had finished filling up the boosters and the fourth stage of the PSLV with propellant about 20 hours ago.
09:01 (IST)
Hello!
We're all set to follow ISRO's launch this morning.