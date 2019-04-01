ISRO PSLV-C45 Satellite Launch today LIVE Updates: PSLV lifts off from Sriharikota carrying EMISAT, 28 other commercial satellites

After beginning a 28-hour countdown early on Sunday morning, the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the PSLV-C45/EMISAT mission today at 9.27 am. The mission includes an Indian electronic spy satellite developed jointly by ISRO and the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and 28 other satellites from many different countries via its commercial arm Antrix Corporation Limited.

A new variant of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the PSLV-QL lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota with the 29 payloads, placing them in 3 different orbits over 3 hours – a milestone that ISRO is attempting for the first time.

The PSLV-C45/EMISAT mission is a special one. It will be ISRO's first attempt to place satellites in three different orbits in a single satellite launch mission. It will also test a new variant of the PSLV rocket – the PSLV-QL, which has 4 additional strap-on boosters to give it a huge additional thrust.

Here's more information on the PSLV-C45 mission:

