PSEB results 2018: Punjab School of Education Board to release Class 10 results tomorrow; list of toppers to be out today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 10 results on its official website pseb.ac.in tomorrow. The Punjab School Examination Board Chairman, Dr Tejinder Kaur Dhaliwal, on Monday, held a press conference and informed that while the board will release the result on its official website on 9 May, it will announce the merit list of toppers today itself i.e. 8 May.

Though the board has not announced the time for the announcement of the merit list and hence it can be expected anytime today.

Meanwhile, The Punjab Board result and scorecard will be available tomorrow on the PSEB website and India Results website which also hosted Punjab Board Class 12 result on 23 April. After the result declaration, the board will release the schedule for supplementary exam.

Earlier, Zee News had reported that the results could be declared on Thursday at around 10 am. There have been rumours of the announcement of results for over a week, the report noted. Official websites often crashed as several students tried to gain access in anticipation of their mark sheets.