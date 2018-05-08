PSEB results 2018: Punjab School of Education Board to release Class 10 results tomorrow; list of toppers to be out today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 10 results on its official website pseb.ac.in tomorrow. The Punjab School Examination Board Chairman, Dr Tejinder Kaur Dhaliwal, on Monday, held a press conference and informed that while the board will release the result on its official website on 9 May, it will announce the merit list of toppers today itself i.e. 8 May.
Though the board has not announced the time for the announcement of the merit list and hence it can be expected anytime today.
Meanwhile, The Punjab Board result and scorecard will be available tomorrow on the PSEB website and India Results website which also hosted Punjab Board Class 12 result on 23 April. After the result declaration, the board will release the schedule for supplementary exam.
Earlier, Zee News had reported that the results could be declared on Thursday at around 10 am. There have been rumours of the announcement of results for over a week, the report noted. Official websites often crashed as several students tried to gain access in anticipation of their mark sheets.
Updated Date: May 08, 2018 10:40 AM
The declaration of results of the PSEB Class 10 results have been delayed this year as the board held a re-test of some subjects, the report added.The examination for Class 10 was conducted from 12 to 31 March from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Almost 4.6 lakh students have appeared for the exams in 2018, News18 said.
According to The Indian Express, this year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”. The system allowed teachers to give grace marks to students to improve their final score thus resulting in a higher pass percentage.
Last year, the Punjab board exam result for Class 10 students was released on 22 May, 2017. Almost 3.3 lakh students had appeared for the board exam in 2017 out of which 1.9 lakh students qualified. The overall pass percentage last year was 57.50.