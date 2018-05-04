PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2018 to be announced on 9 May; check on pseb.ac.in

The PSEB Class 10 Result 2018 is expected to be announced on 9 May by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on its official website pseb.ac.in, reports said. PSEB conducted the examination in March of this year. The exams, also referred to sometimes as matriculation exam, was conducted by the state education board from 12 to 31 March 2018, News18 said.

Earlier, Zee News had said that the results, which have been postponed many times over the last few days, were expected to be declared around 10 am. However, there was no official confirmation. There have been rumours of announcement of results for over a week, the report noted. Official websites often crashed as several students tried to gain access in anticipation of their marksheets.

The Punjab School Education Board PSEB Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 10 result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net, the report added.

According to DNA, in 2018 over 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB class 10 examination. Although the results for PSEB Class 10 2017 were declared by 22 May, this year the results are expected to be declared early.

The Punjab School Education Board announced the results for the Class 12 board exams also known as intermediate exams on 23 April.

Here's are the steps on how to check results for JEE Main 2018:

- Go to the official website www.pseb.ac.in or examresults.net

- Find the button which says "PSEB Class 10 Results 2018" or "PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018"

- Click on the link "PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018" and fill in your details including your Roll Number and any other requisite details.

- Click submit

- Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.