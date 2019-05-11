PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 Date confirmed: Punjab board to declare scores today at 11.30 am; know how, where to check result

PSEB 12th Result 2019 Date | The Class 12 board exam results are likely to be declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today, (Saturday, 11 May). Students can check the scores for all streams Science, Commerce and Arts on the Punjab board's official website pseb.ac.in.

Earlier, reports claimed that the PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 will be declared on 15 May, however, PSEB PRO Raminderjit Singh told Indian Express on Friday that the result will be declared on 11 May (Saturday) through a press conference at 11.30 am.

The exam was conducted by the board in the duration from March to April, 2019. In 2018, the board had discontinued the "marks moderation" for the first time. It allowed for grace marks to be allotted to students in order to improve their final score.

The Higher Secondary Education certificate, or Class 12 exam, is the last 'school-leaving' exam before students can apply for admission to graduate programmes across the country. The PSEB Class 12 board exams are conducted in several examination centres, reports said.

How to check the PSEB Class 12 board exam result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the results card for future reference

In 2018, Puja Joshi from Ludhiana topped the exam by scoring 98 percent while Vivek Rajput secured the second rank with 97.55 percent.

The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students in 2018 was 65.97 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was 62.36.

About Punjab School Education Board:

Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to the education board.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

