PSEB Class 10 results: Punjab State Education Board to declare results shortly; check score on pseb.ac.in

The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) will declare results for Class 10 exams shortly on its official website pseb.ac.in. The Class 10 board exams, also referred to sometimes as matriculation exam, was conducted by the state education board from 12 to 31 March 2018, and the results could go live anytime soon, News18 said.

The Punjab School Education Board Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 10 result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net, the report added.

The Punjab School Education Board announced the results for the Class 12 board exams also known as intermediate exams on 23 April.

Here's are the steps on how to check results for JEE Main 2018:

- Go to the official website www.pseb.ac.in or examresults.net

- Find the button which says "PSEB Class 10 Results 2018" or "PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018"

- Click on the link "PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018" and fill in your details including your Roll Number and any other requisite details.

- Click submit

- Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.