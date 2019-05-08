PSEB Class 10 Result 2019: Punjab board to announce result soon; here are alternative ways to check 10th scores if official website is down

PSEB 10th Result 2019 Date | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the Class 10 board exam results today (Wednesday, 8 May) on the official website — pseb.ac.in. However, since at least 4 lakh students will be checking the official website, it is likely to crash or lag.

Students can check alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their scores in case the official website is down. The official website will also carry additional result-related details once the scores are out.

The Class 10 exams conducted by PSEB began from 15 March to 2 April. Students are advised to keep their documents — hall ticket/admit card — ready for details like their roll numbers, in order to check their results.

How to check PSEB Class 10 exam results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Punjab School Education Board

Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'

Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam will be required to collect the original mark sheet from their school. They will also be required to provide the original mark sheet and passing certificate for applications in other courses.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 10 students was at 59.47 percent. Around 3 lakh students sat for the exams last year, of which around 2 lakh students were eligible for the exam. Students will need at least 35 percent of the marks in each subject to pass the exams.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.