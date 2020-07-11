PSEB cancels pending papers of Class 12 exam; Punjab Board likely to declare results by 15 July
The PSEB will now assess students' performance based on the best three criteria. Under this formulae, the board will calculate the average of the highest three marks scored in the subjects.
Taking a cue from the CBSE, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has also decided to scrap the pending papers of Class 10 and Class 12 due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Students will now be assessed on the basis of performance in already conducted exams, reported The Indian Express.
The PSEB will now assess students' performance based on the best three criteria. Under this formulae, the board will calculate the average of the highest three marks scored in the subjects, for which the exams have been held.
The evaluation process for the already held exams is underway and the result is likely to be released by 15 July.
This year, PSEB has also brought changes to the passing criteria. Earlier, students were required to score a minimum of 33 pecent marks in theory and practical separately to pass in a particular subject. Now, they will have to get at least 20 percent marks in practical and theory and 33 percent combined in each subject to get through.
The Board, on 30 May, had declared the results for Classes 5, 8 and 10 on the basis of the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). However, the exams for these classes were not held. Students this time were awarded grades not marks.
In May, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 would be promoted to the next grade. He added that Class 10 students would be evaluated based on the scores of pre-board.
