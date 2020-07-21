PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab board to announce Class 12 results at 11 am today; how to check via SMS

After the PSEB announces the results, students can check their scores on the official website pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 12th Result 2020| Around 3.5 lakh students are awaiting the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 exam results, which are likely to be announced at 11 am today (Tuesday, 21 July).

How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results via SMS services:

Students can also check their results via SMS if the website is slow or unresponsive. According to Careers 360, students can also access their results by sending an SMS mentioning their roll number to 5676750.

How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results on official website:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Select the 'PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020' link

Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Alternatively, students can also check their results on examresults.net , indiaresults.com or on results.shiksha.

The Punjab board had to cancel some papers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March. The board has decided to prepare the results based on the best performing subjects.

About PSEB

The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.