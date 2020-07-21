PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab board to announce Class 12 results at 11 am today; how to check via SMS
After the PSEB announces the results, students can check their scores on the official website pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 12th Result 2020| Around 3.5 lakh students are awaiting the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 exam results, which are likely to be announced at 11 am today (Tuesday, 21 July).
After the PSEB announces the results, students can check their scores on the official website pseb.ac.in.
How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results via SMS services:
Students can also check their results via SMS if the website is slow or unresponsive. According to Careers 360, students can also access their results by sending an SMS mentioning their roll number to 5676750.
How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results on official website:
Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Select the 'PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020' link
Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details
Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference
Alternatively, students can also check their results on examresults.net , indiaresults.com or on results.shiksha.
The Punjab board had to cancel some papers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March. The board has decided to prepare the results based on the best performing subjects.
About PSEB
The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative sites to check DHSE Class 12 exam results if keralaresults.nic.in is down
Plus 2 Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED | The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Plus Two or Class 12 exam results today (15 July). Students can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Kerala board announces Plus Two results; check results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the plus two or class 12th exam result 2020 today (15 July Wednesday).
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE scores will be announced by July end
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date | The Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared by the end of July. MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said at the review meeting of the school education department chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.