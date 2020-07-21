PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date: Punjab board to declare Class 12 scores today at 11 am; check pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date | Around 3.5 lakh students are expecting their PSEB class 12 exam results this year.

PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the Class 12 exam results today (21 July, Tuesday) at 11 am, reports said. Students can check the official website — pseb.ac.in — after scores are declared.

Around 3.5 lakh students are expecting their PSEB class 12 exam results this year. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, only three exams could be conducted.

The Punjab board later decided to cancel the pending exams and calculate the score based on the exams that were already conducted, reports said. Times Now reported that the PSEB will not release a merit list this year.

How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’ link

Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

In 2019, more than three lakh students had written the class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage was 86.41 percent. Meanwhile, girls had fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 90.86 percent, while the boys scored a pass percentage of 82.83 percent.