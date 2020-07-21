PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date: Punjab board to declare Class 12 results today on official website — pseb.ac.in
PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date: The PSEB will assess students' performance based on the 'best three' criteria. Under this formulae, the board will calculate the average of the highest three marks scored in the subjects.
PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date: The Punjab education board is set to declare the class 12 results today (21 July, Tuesday) on its official website — pseb.ac.in — at 11 am.
Earlier, the PSEB had decided to scrap the pending papers of Class 10 and Class 12 due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Students will be assessed on the basis of performance in already conducted exams, reported The Indian Express.
The PSEB will assess students' performance based on the best three criteria. Under this formulae, the board will calculate the average of the highest three marks scored in the subjects, for which the exams have been held.
This year, PSEB has also brought changes to the passing criteria. Earlier, students were required to score a minimum of 33 pecent marks in theory and practical separately to pass in a particular subject. Now, they will have to get at least 20 percent marks in practical and theory and 33 percent combined in each subject to get through.
How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results:
Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’ link
Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details
Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference
The Board, on 30 May, had declared the results for Classes 5, 8 and 10 on the basis of the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). However, the exams for these classes were not held. Students this time were awarded grades not marks.
In May, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 would be promoted to the next grade. He added that Class 10 students would be evaluated based on the scores of pre-board.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
