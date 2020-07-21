PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date: Punjab board likely to declare results today at 11 am; check alternative websites if official site is slow
If the official PSEB website is slow due to heavy traffic, students can visit alternative websites to check their scores.
PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date: The Punjab Class 12 exam results are likely to be declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today (21 July, Tuesday) at 11 am. The scores will be released on the official website — pseb.ac.in.
However, the official website could be slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic once the results are declared by the Punjab board. In such a situation, students need not worry but can log on to alternative websites to check their scores.
The alternative websites to check PSEB class 12 score are:
How to check Punjab Class 12 results 2020 on examresults.net:
Step 1: Log onto examresults.net
Step 2: Click on 'Punjab' in the list of the states or access the link directly here.
Step 3: Look for the link which says Punjab class 12 result.
Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your result.
Steps to check Punjab Class 12 results on indiaresults.com:
Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com
Step 2: Click on 'Punjab' in the list of the states or access the link directly
Step 3: Look for the link which says 'Punjab Class 12 result'.
Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.
How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results on official website:
Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’ link
Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details
Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference
In 2019, more than three lakh students had written the class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage was 86.41 percent. Meanwhile, girls had fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 90.86 percent, while the boys scored a pass percentage of 82.83 percent.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative sites to check DHSE Class 12 exam results if keralaresults.nic.in is down
Plus 2 Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED | The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Plus Two or Class 12 exam results today (15 July). Students can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Kerala board announces Plus Two results; check results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the plus two or class 12th exam result 2020 today (15 July Wednesday).
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE scores will be announced by July end
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date | The Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared by the end of July. MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said at the review meeting of the school education department chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.