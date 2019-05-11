PSEB 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Punjab board to announce results shortly on pseb.ac.in; also check alternative ways to view grades

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Exam Result 2019 Date and Time latest updates: Students awaiting their Punjab board Class 12 results, are advised to keep their hall ticket or admit card ready for details like their roll numbers and others.
Students can check alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their results if the official website is down. Students are also advised to check the official websites in regular intervals as additional result-related information is likely to be published on the official website.
Reports said that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the Class 12 board exam results at 11.30 am today.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 exams today (Saturday, 11 May).
The board, according to reports, confirmed Friday that it would publish the result at a press conference on Saturday at 11.30 am. Students will be able to check their scores on its official website pseb.ac.in once the result is announced.
The PSEB conducted the Class 12 Examination from 1 March to 1 April.
Last year, for the first time, the board had abolished the "marks moderation system" which allowed for grace marks to be allotted to students in order to improve their final score.
Steps to check the results:
Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Download the results card for future reference
In 2018, Puja Joshi from Ludhiana has topped the exam by scoring 98 percent while Vivek Rajput secured the second rank with 97.55 percent.
The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students in 2018 was 65.97 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was 62.36.
As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 11, 2019 11:25:36 IST
Highlights
3 lakh students to check results today
At least 3 lakh students will check their Punjab board Class 12 results today.
PSEB will also release results on indiaresults.com
The Punjab board will also release the Class 12 results on indiaresults.com any time now.
PSEB Class 12 results expected shortly
Students advised to keep hall ticket ready
Students awaiting their Punjab board Class 12 results, are advised to keep their hall ticket or admit card ready for details like their roll numbers and others.
Alternative websites to check for results if official website is down:
Students can check alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their results if the official website is down. Students are also advised to check the official websites in regular intervals as additional result-related information is likely to be published on the official website.
Official website may be down intermittently
The official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) — pseb.ac.in — may be slow or down intermittently due to heavy traffic.
Results likely to be declared at 11.30 am
Reports said that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the Class 12 board exam results at 11.30 am today.
Pass percentage was 65 percent in 2018
The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students in 2018 was 65.97 percent.
Board abolished 'marks moderation system' in 2018
Last year, for the first time, the board had abolished the "marks moderation system" which allowed for grace marks to be allotted to students in order to improve their final score.
Steps to check PSEB Class 12 results 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Download the results card for future reference
PSEB to release Class 12 board exam results today
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 exams today (Saturday, 11 May). Students can check official website pseb.ac.in for their scores.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
11:25 (IST)
3 lakh students to check results today
At least 3 lakh students will check their Punjab board Class 12 results today.
11:24 (IST)
PSEB will also release results on indiaresults.com
The Punjab board will also release the Class 12 results on indiaresults.com any time now.
11:19 (IST)
PSEB Class 12 results expected shortly
11:18 (IST)
Students advised to keep hall ticket ready
Students awaiting their Punjab board Class 12 results, are advised to keep their hall ticket or admit card ready for details like their roll numbers and others.
11:11 (IST)
Alternative websites to check for results if official website is down:
Students can check alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their results if the official website is down. Students are also advised to check the official websites in regular intervals as additional result-related information is likely to be published on the official website.
11:06 (IST)
Official website may be down intermittently
The official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) — pseb.ac.in — may be slow or down intermittently due to heavy traffic.
10:53 (IST)
Results likely to be declared at 11.30 am
Reports said that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the Class 12 board exam results at 11.30 am today.
10:49 (IST)
Pass percentage was 65 percent in 2018
The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students in 2018 was 65.97 percent.
10:41 (IST)
Board abolished 'marks moderation system' in 2018
Last year, for the first time, the board had abolished the "marks moderation system" which allowed for grace marks to be allotted to students in order to improve their final score.
10:33 (IST)
Steps to check PSEB Class 12 results 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Download the results card for future reference
10:29 (IST)
PSEB to release Class 12 board exam results today
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 exams today (Saturday, 11 May). Students can check official website pseb.ac.in for their scores.