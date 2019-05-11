PSEB 12th Result 2019 Date: Punjab board expected to declare Class 12 results today on pseb.ac.in; steps to check score

PSEB 12th Result 2019 Date | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the results of the Class 12 exams today (Saturday, 11 May).

The board, according to reports, confirmed Friday that it would publish the result at a press conference on Saturday at 11.30 am. Students will be able to check their scores on its official website pseb.ac.in once the result is announced.

The PSEB conducted the Class 12 Examination from 1 March to 1 April.

Last year, for the first time, the board had abolished the "marks moderation system" which allowed for grace marks to be allotted to students in order to improve their final score.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the results card for future reference

In 2018, Puja Joshi from Ludhiana has topped the exam by scoring 98 percent while Vivek Rajput secured the second rank with 97.55 percent.

The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students in 2018 was 65.97 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was 62.36.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

