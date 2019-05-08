PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab board likely to announce Class 10 results today; check scores on pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to be declare the Punjab board Class 10 result today (Wednesday, 8 May). Students can check the official website pseb.ac.in for their results. The results are expected around 11.30 am.

The Class 10 exams conducted by PSEB began from 15 March to 2 April. Students are advised to keep their documents — hall ticket/admit card — ready for details like their roll numbers to check their results.

How to check PSEB Class 10 exam results:

Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board

Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'

Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam will be required to collect the original marksheet from their school. They will also be required to provide the original marksheet and passing certificate for applications in other courses.

Students can also check any result-related information on the official website or on alternative websites like examsresult.net or indiaresults.in.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 10 students was at 59.47 percent. Around 3 lakh students sat for the exam in 2018, out of which around 2 lakh students were eligible for the exam. Students will need at least 35 percent of the marks in each subject to pass the exams.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

