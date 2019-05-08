PSEB 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Punjab board to announce Class 10 merit list today, release results on pseb.ac.in tomorrow

PSEB 10th result 2019 date and time latest updates | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 merit list of rank holders and passing percentage today (8 May). The board will publish the results tomorrow on the official website — pseb.ac.in.
Students can also check the website for any additional information regarding the results.
Candidates are advised to keep their admit card/hall tickets ready to log into the official website when it's time for the results to be declared. Details such as roll number, date of birth, exam centre are likely to be required while signing in.
How to check PSEB Class 10 exam results:
Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board
Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'
Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in
Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores
Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference
The Class 10 exams conducted by PSEB began on 15 March and ended on 2 April.
Around 4.5 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam will be required to collect the original marksheet from their school.
They will also be required to provide the original marksheet and passing certificate for applications in other courses.
In 2018, the overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 10 students was at 59.47 percent. Around 3 lakh students sat for the exam in 2018, of which around 2 lakh students were eligible for the exam. Students will need at least 35 percent of the marks in each subject to pass the exams.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 08, 2019 11:11:30 IST
Highlights
Students must collect marksheet from their school
Students who appeared for the Punjab board Class 10 exam will be required to collect the original marksheet from their school. They will also be required to provide the original marksheet and passing certificate for applications in other courses.
Where to check PSEB Class 10 results
PSEB Class 10 merit list today
The Punjab board will declare the Class 10 merit list of rank holders and passing percentage today. Students can check their results tomorrow when the board publishes the details.
Gurpreet Singh topper of PSEB Class 10 2018
Last year, Gurpreet Singh of Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the exam with a score of 98 percent. Jasmeen Kaur of Shishu Model High School in Kapurthala bassed the second position with 97.85 percent.
Steps to check PSEB Class 10 exam results:
Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board
Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'
Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in
Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores
Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference
Abysmal performance by boys in PSEB Class 10 2018
Punjab Class 10 boards lasted less than a month
The Class 10 exams conducted by the PSEB began on 15 March and ended on 2 April.
Low pass percentage in 2018
In 2018, the overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 10 students was at 59.47 percent. Around 3 lakh students sat for the exam in 2018, of which around 2 lakh students were eligible for the exam. Students will need at least 35 percent of the marks in each subject to pass the exams.
Alternative ways to check PSEB Class 10 results
Students can also check any result-related information on the official website or on alternative websites like examsresult.net or indiaresults.in.
Read more here
Alternative ways to check PSEB Class 10 results
Students can also check any result-related information on the official website or on alternative websites like examsresult.net or indiaresults.in.
Around 4.5 lakh students await PSEB Class 10 results
Around 4.5 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam will be required to collect the original marksheet from their school.
Steps to check PSEB Class 10 exam results:
Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board
Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'
Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in
Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores
Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference
Keep your admit cards handy
Candidates are advised to keep their admit card/hall tickets ready to log into the official website when it's time for the results to be declared. Details such as roll number, date of birth, exam centre are likely to be required while signing in.
PSEB Class 10 results today
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the Class 10 results today (8 May) around 11.30 am.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
11:11 (IST)
Students must collect marksheet from their school
Students who appeared for the Punjab board Class 10 exam will be required to collect the original marksheet from their school. They will also be required to provide the original marksheet and passing certificate for applications in other courses.
11:10 (IST)
Where to check PSEB Class 10 results
10:56 (IST)
PSEB Class 10 merit list today
The Punjab board will declare the Class 10 merit list of rank holders and passing percentage today. Students can check their results tomorrow when the board publishes the details.
10:54 (IST)
Gurpreet Singh topper of PSEB Class 10 2018
Last year, Gurpreet Singh of Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the exam with a score of 98 percent. Jasmeen Kaur of Shishu Model High School in Kapurthala bassed the second position with 97.85 percent.
10:43 (IST)
Steps to check PSEB Class 10 exam results:
Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board
Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'
Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in
Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores
Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference
10:42 (IST)
Abysmal performance by boys in PSEB Class 10 2018
10:37 (IST)
Punjab Class 10 boards lasted less than a month
The Class 10 exams conducted by the PSEB began on 15 March and ended on 2 April.
10:35 (IST)
Low pass percentage in 2018
In 2018, the overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 10 students was at 59.47 percent. Around 3 lakh students sat for the exam in 2018, of which around 2 lakh students were eligible for the exam. Students will need at least 35 percent of the marks in each subject to pass the exams.
10:35 (IST)
Alternative ways to check PSEB Class 10 results
Students can also check any result-related information on the official website or on alternative websites like examsresult.net or indiaresults.in.
Read more here
10:22 (IST)
Alternative ways to check PSEB Class 10 results
Students can also check any result-related information on the official website or on alternative websites like examsresult.net or indiaresults.in.
10:14 (IST)
Around 4.5 lakh students await PSEB Class 10 results
Around 4.5 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam will be required to collect the original marksheet from their school.
10:14 (IST)
Steps to check PSEB Class 10 exam results:
Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board
Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'
Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in
Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores
Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference
10:13 (IST)
Keep your admit cards handy
Candidates are advised to keep their admit card/hall tickets ready to log into the official website when it's time for the results to be declared. Details such as roll number, date of birth, exam centre are likely to be required while signing in.
10:13 (IST)
PSEB Class 10 results today
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the Class 10 results today (8 May) around 11.30 am.