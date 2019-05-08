PSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Ludhiana's Neha Verma tops Punjab 10th board exams, Nandini Mahajan in sports category

PSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared | Neha Verma of Teja Singh Samundri Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana topped the PSEB Class 10 exams 99.54 percent. Nandini Mahajan topped the PSEB Class 10 exams in the sports category.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 10 results. As much as 85.56 percent students qualified for higher education. Pathankot district performed the best, and Tarn Taran, the worst.

Students can also check the official website pseb.ac.in for any additional information.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card/hall tickets ready to log into the official website when it's time for the results to be declared. Details such as roll number, date of birth, exam centre are likely to be required while signing in.

How to check PSEB Class 10 exam results:

Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board

Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'

Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference

The Class 10 exams conducted by PSEB began on 15 March and ended on 2 April.

Around 4.5 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam will be required to collect the original marksheet from their school.

They will also be required to provide the original marksheet and passing certificate for applications in other courses.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 10 students was at 59.47 percent. Around 3 lakh students sat for the exam in 2018, of which around 2 lakh students were eligible for the exam. Students will need at least 35 percent of the marks in each subject to pass the exams.

