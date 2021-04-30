Those who wish to apply can visit the official website to check eligibility criteria and other important details

The Punjab State Cooperative Bank (PSCB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Managers, Managers, Information Officers, Clerk-Cum-Data Entry Operators, and Steno Typists. These posts are also available for District Central Cooperative Banks in Punjab. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website to check eligibility criteria and other important details. The last date to apply is 20 May up to 11.59 pm.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Visit https://pscb.in/ Now, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab present on the top right-hand corner of the homepage Register by entering email id and select a password. Enter mobile number. AN OTP will be received for verification. Now, log in using credentials Start filling the application form. Fill in basic details like Name, Date of Birth, Gender, etc. Upload scanned coloured photograph and signature. Only JPEG images are allowed Enter your academic qualifications and apply for the post Pay the fees online and submit the form Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link

Fees

For all the categories, except Scheduled Caste (SC), the Non-Refundable application fee is Rs 1,400. While for SC candidates, it is Rs 700.

In total there are 856 posts available. A candidate must have the domicile of Punjab to avail the benefit of reserved categories. To qualify in the written examination, candidates of all categories are required to score at least 40 percent minimum marks. While for SC category applicants, the minimum qualifying percentage is 35.

Age limit

For all the posts, the age limit is between 18 years to 37 years. For Scheduled Caste candidates and for those who are already working in State’s Cooperative institutes, it is 42 years.

Those who are working in the Punjab State Cooperative Bank Ltd, Chandigarh, and District Central Cooperative Banks of Punjab shall be eligible to apply till the age of 47 years.