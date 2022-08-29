Protests erupt in Jharkhand’s Dumka after girl who was set on fire succumbs to injuries, accused held

Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka. People called out for the public execution of the accused

Dumka, Jharkhand: Protest erupted in Jharkhand’s Dumka after a woman, who had been set ablaze by a man after she turned down his romantic advances, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. Two accused have been arrested, police said.

Jharkhand | Mortal remains of the std 12th girl who succumbed to her injuries after being set ablaze by a boy for allegedly turning down his proposal, were taken to cremation ground for her last rites earlier today. Accused Shahrukh was arrested on 23rd August. pic.twitter.com/IDIVSf0cPx — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, had allegedly poured petrol on the 19-year-old woman on Tuesday through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire. Shahrukh, and the person who supplied the petrol, have both been arrested by the police.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Accused Shahrukh who set ablaze a class 12 girl in Dumka for allegedly turning down his proposal, was arrested on 23rd August. The girl succumbed to her burn injuries yesterday, 28th August. (In video: The accused from the day of his arrest - 23rd August) pic.twitter.com/PwkQuM8plt — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka. People called out for the public execution of the accused.

😡This Bloody Monster Shahrukh is smiling after he poured Petrol on School Girl Ankita,set her on Fire & Burnt her to Death in Jharkhand😢just bcz she refused relationship wd him. This नरभक्षि shud b Publicly Executed😡#JusticeForAnkitaSingh #JusticeForAnkita #HindusUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/nm1vCPA3Tt — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) August 28, 2022

H!ndus in Jharkhand hit the street in large numbers seeking stringent punishment for Sharukh who k!lled Ankita brutally pic.twitter.com/dlWE2F1DKs — Viक़as (@VlKASPR0NAM0) August 28, 2022

Speaking to ANI, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, "The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed."

Reacting to the matter, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said stringent action will be taken against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial.

"The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard," Gupta said.

