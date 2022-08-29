India

Protests erupt in Jharkhand’s Dumka after girl who was set on fire succumbs to injuries, accused held

Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka. People called out for the public execution of the accused

FP Staff August 29, 2022 12:01:46 IST
Protests erupt in Jharkhand’s Dumka after girl who was set on fire succumbs to injuries, accused held

Visual from Dumka. ANI

Dumka, Jharkhand: Protest erupted in Jharkhand’s Dumka after a woman, who had been set ablaze by a man after she turned down his romantic advances, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. Two accused have been arrested, police said.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, had allegedly poured petrol on the 19-year-old woman on Tuesday through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire. Shahrukh, and the person who supplied the petrol, have both been arrested by the police.

A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka. People called out for the public execution of the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, "The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed."

Reacting to the matter, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said stringent action will be taken against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial.

"The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard," Gupta said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 29, 2022 12:06:09 IST

TAGS:

also read

Villagers stage protest with calves in MP's Ashoknagar district after police refuse to register case of cattle theft
India

Villagers stage protest with calves in MP's Ashoknagar district after police refuse to register case of cattle theft

The police later registered the offence after a video of the protest staged outside the office of the superintendent of police on Friday surfaced on social media

Jharkhand: Girl allegedly set on fire dies, accused held
India

Jharkhand: Girl allegedly set on fire dies, accused held

Soon after the incident came to light, citizens were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka. Section 144 has been imposed. Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said stringent action will be taken against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial

Bihar teaching job aspirants protest: Police lathi-charge, use water canon on demonstrators - WATCH
India

Bihar teaching job aspirants protest: Police lathi-charge, use water canon on demonstrators - WATCH

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said trouble erupted at Dak Bungalow crossing where two separate groups gathered and tried to proceed towards the Raj Bhavan