'Protests due to misinformation, Agnipath is a transformational scheme,' says Navy Chief

Reacting to the ongoing violence over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday said that he "did not anticipate any protests like this."

"Protests are happening due to misinformation & misunderstanding of the scheme," he added.

Admiral Kumar said that Agnipath is the result of work lasting almost a year and a half and that the scheme is the single biggest transformation in the Indian military.

The remarks came as anti-Agnipath protests entered the third day across multiple states. At least one person has been killed as the protests spread to Telangana.

The Agnipath scheme

The Centre on Tuesday launched the Agnipath scheme. As part of the initiative, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year duration in 2022.

Up to 25 percent of the Agvineers will be retained while the rest will let go with a severance package at the end of their service.

