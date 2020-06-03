You are here:
Probe underway in anti-CAA violence in Delhi, perpetrators to face strictest action: Amit Shah tells CNN-News18

India FP Staff Jun 03, 2020 11:50:01 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that people involved with the violent anti-CAA protests in Delhi in February will face strictest of action if proven guilty.

In an exclusive interview with Network 18’s editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi on Monday, Shah said, “In all the riots so far in the country, the strictest action will be taken in Delhi riots. There is investigation underway with regards to FIR over conspiracy.”

File image of Amit Shah. ANI

He added, “I want to assure Delhi ‘janta’. Everyone’s role will be investigated, no matter what stature or how big you are. If you have played a role and are responsible for the riots, you will be punished.” The minister, however, steered clear of naming any politician.

On 23 February, BJP’s Kapil Mishra called for Delhi Police to clear the roads where women were protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR and threatened that if roads were not cleared, he would do it himself with his supporters. Mishra also gave a three-day ultimatum to the protesters to vacate the spot.

The 2020 Delhi riots, or north-east Delhi riots, saw bloodshed, rioting, targeted attacks where houses were burnt and youth killed. Most people killed in the riots were identified as Muslims. It all started with Jaffrabad women protesting against CAA-NRC-NPR, taking over the stretch of the Seelampur–Jaffrabad–Maujpur road, which was opposed by others.

The news reports documenting the violence said the victims blamed Mishra for making incendiary speeches and he instigated the crowd to unleash terror on the minority community.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 11:50:01 IST



