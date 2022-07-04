Pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised in Madhya Pradesh during panchayat poll results; probe launched

The incident is said to have taken place when the counting of votes for the second phase of the Panchayat elections ended. According to reports, a case has been registered and police are probing the authenticity of the video

The Madhya Pradesh police have started an investigation after videos emerged showing pro-Pakistan slogans being allegedly raised in Katni’s Chaka village. The slogans were purportedly raised in a victory procession after local elections.

In the video, people can be heard saying ‘Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya pakistan jeet gaya’. The incident is said to have taken place when the counting of votes for the second phase of the Panchayat elections ended. According to reports, a case has been registered and police are probing the authenticity of the video.

“The incident is said to be of village Chaka. Around 30-40 people came to the police station and made a complaint that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised by a group in panchayat polls and the video was put out on social media. A case has been registered in the matter. We will investigate the matter and take action accordingly,” Vijay Pratap Singh, City Superintendent of Police in Satna stated.

This is not the first time a case has been registered for chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans during polls. In April this year, 10 people were named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly chanting pro-Pak slogans at Giridih, Jharkhand. According to a Hindustan Times report, the slogans were reportedly raised during a procession of nomination filing for panchayat election.” The police had arrested Mukhiya candidate Mohammad Shakir and two of his supporters “on charges of spreading hatred in the society and violating the model code of conduct.”

In February, a sedition case was registered against a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Neeraj Chaudhary from Bijnor due to alleged pro-Pakistan slogans being raised during his election campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. As per a PTI report, a case had been registered against Chaudhary and 20-25 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 124-A (sedition) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act.

