Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match Highlights: Pune maintain winning run in league

Preview: After starting their home leg with a loss against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 24 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday. Spurred on by the Pune crowd, Puneri Paltan will look to win their first match in their home leg and will also look to take top spot in Zone A.

Coming of a victory against Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to continue their winning momentum. They have a good record against Puneri Paltan and will look to use this to their advantage. Brimming with talent, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to get back-to-back wins and stamp their credentials for the VIVO Pro Kabaddi title.

Having secured a huge victory against Haryana Steelers in their previous game, Puneri Paltan suffered their second loss of the season against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Lead raider Nitin Tomar has been in outstanding form throughout the season and he continued showing why he is considered amongst the world’s best raiders with a 13-point display. Captain Girish Maruti Ernak helped himself to another High 5, finishing with 6 tackle points. Puneri Paltan will look to get their campaign back on track after the defeat in their opening game at home.