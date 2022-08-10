Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests positive for COVID-19, second time in two months
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the second time she has contracted the virus in two months.
Taking to Twitter, she said, " Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols."
Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols.
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 10, 2022
Priyanka Gandhi had also tested positive for COVID-19 in June after which she had to cut short her trip to Lucknow and head back to Delhi.
Delhi is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and the health experts are of the view that there is a need to reinforce Covid-appropriate behaviour, something which the elders and the younger cohort are not adhering to.
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister had said that there was no need to panic as the infections were of mild nature.
He said that despite the spike in cases, most are reported with mild symptoms, adding his government is keeping a close watch on the situation and will take appropriate action.
