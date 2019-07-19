Priyanka Gandhi to visit Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra to meet families of 17 July firing victims, who were killed over land dispute

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh on Friday to meet the family members of those who were killed in firing over a land dispute on 17 July.

Apart from meeting the family members, Priyanka is also expected to visit the place of the incident. According to police officials, nine people were killed in the firing.

On the day of the incident, Priyanka had criticised the state government over the law and order situation.

Taking to Twitter, she had said, "In the BJP ruled state, the confidence of criminals is so high that broad day-light killings are continuously happening. The killing of nine Gond tribesmen, including 3 women, by the land mafia in Umbha village of Sonbhadra is heart-wrenching. Administration and Chief Minister are all sleeping. Is this how the state will be crime-free?"

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed the district magistrate of Sonbhadra to provide immediate medical attention to the injured," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office had stated.

Besides asking the Director General of Police (DGP) to personally monitor the case, Adityanath had told the officer to ensure effective action to catch the culprits. Five people were arrested on 18 July in connection with the case.