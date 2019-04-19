Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress, tells Rahul Gandhi 'can't stay on at the cost of my dignity' in resignation letter

Priyanka Chaturvedi, former Congress national spokesperson, has resigned from the party on Friday over inaction regarding an incident when party workers allegedly "misbehaved" with her. Chaturvedi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress for reinstating those who had reportedly "threatened" her with a rape threat.

Tweeting out the resignation letter addressed to party chief Rahul Gandhi, Chaturvedi said, "I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days.

I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey."

I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey.

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across the board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," Chaturvedi said on Twitter after reports of the party workers getting reinstated.

On Friday, Chaturvedi removed 'Convener - AICC Communication' and 'national spokesperson' from her Twitter description and exited the Congress' WhatsApp groups, reports said.

After her tweet slamming the Congress on Wednesday, Chaturvedi was unavailable and no party colleague was able to communicate with her, News18 reported. She also refused to speak to reporters.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress had suspended some workers for misbehaving with Chaturvedi during a press conference in Mathura a few days ago. But, on Monday, the party issued a communication in which it rescinded all actions taken earlier against such workers who "misbehaved" with Chaturvedi in Mathura.

The action of rescinding the suspension, party leaders claimed, was taken on the recommendations of Congress general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Chaturvedi has also been trending on social media for her "Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi" jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani, who is contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Journalists spoke in support of Chaturvedi soon after reports of her resignation.

The way the @INCIndia has behaved with @priyankac19 is unacceptable. Her hurt is genuine. How can the party protect goons who misbehave? Huge loss for the congress. Articulate feisty spokie gone in the middle of elections — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) April 19, 2019

Priyanka Chaturvedi has spunk and commitment. Congress has lost an erudite spokesperson who came with no dynastic background, not that that is wrong, but just saying that she was committed to the party and leadership and carved a niche for herself. See you in another avatar PC — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 19, 2019

With inputs from agencies

