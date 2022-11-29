Principal catches boys gang-raping minor classmate, shoos them away to rape her again

Kaimur (Bihar): A 14-year-old girl Pipra village here, was allegedly gang raped by her classmates from school and then by her principal who followed the boys after hearing the victim screaming in the farms, police officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the girl had allegedly gone in the farms to relieve herself, reads the complaint.

The accused, all minors between 13 to 15 years of age ambushed the girl when she was out. They allegedly forced her to go with them to a secluded spot where an empty bus was parked.

It has been alleged that the boys allegedly dragged her in the bus and raped. The principal, however, saw the boys and followed them in suspicion.

Police said, Surendra Bhaskar, principal of the government middle school at Pipra, had seen the four boys forcibly taking the girl towards the deserted area and was following them.

He heard the victim’s cry for help and arrived on the spot. Seeing him, the boys fled, after which he raped the girl and left from there too after some time.

Later, the victim reached her home with injuries and bruises. She told her mother about the incident after which her family members took her to the women’s police station at Bhabhua.

A complaint was filed in the matter against the four boys and the school principal.

Rakesh Kumar Superintendent of police (SP) in Kaimur told media that an FIR under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was ensured after receiving the complaint.

School principal Bhaskar was arrested on Sunday and has been sent to jail,” Kaimur SP added.

Kumar said that the four boys have also been apprehended and will be produced before the juvenile justice board.

“We are also planning to record the statement of the girl before a magistrate,” SP added.

The girl is undergoing treatment at Bhabhua Sadar Hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.