Prince Charles set to visit India on two-day tour from 13 November to 'celebrate British-Indian connections'

London [UK]: UK's Prince Charles is set to visit India for two days from 13 November to "celebrate British-Indian connections", his office said on Monday.

During the visit, Charles, Prince of Wales, will carry out engagements in New Delhi with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, Clarence Office said in a statement.

"The Prince of Wales will visit India from November 13th to 14th, as part of Their Royal Highnesses' Autumn tour, to celebrate British-Indian connections," the office tweeted.

Notably, Prince Charles will be celebrating his 71st birthday on 14 November.

"HRH (His Royal Highness) will carry out engagements in New Delhi with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance," Clarence Office said in a follow-up tweet.

The visit by Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne, will be his 10th trip to India overall and his second in two years.

Back in 2017, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had visited India, as part of their 10-day tour to Asian countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

Earlier, Prince Charles' elder son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton had embarked on a visit to neighbouring Pakistan from 14 to 18 October.

