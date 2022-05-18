Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address ‘Yuva Shivir’ organised by Shree Swaminarayan Temple tomorrow

The Shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and towards nation building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the ‘Yuva Shivir’ being organised at Karelibaug, Vadodara on 19th May 2022 at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

As per PIB, Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug, Vadodara are organising the Shivir.

The Shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and towards nation building. It also aims to make the youth partners in building a new India through initiatives like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat etc.

