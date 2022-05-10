Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to all who took part in first war of independence

The prime minister said that he paid homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all those who were part of the events of 1857, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule, for their outstanding courage.

"On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.