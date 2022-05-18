Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds virtual meeting with Cambodia counterpart
The two leaders complimented each other on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Cambodia being celebrated this year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting today with H.E. Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, as per PIB.
The two leaders held discussions on the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, human resource development, defence and security, development cooperation, connectivity, post-pandemic economic recovery and people-to-people ties. They expressed satisfaction at the pace of bilateral cooperation.
As per PIB, Hun Sen emphasised the importance that Cambodia attaches to its relations with India. Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the sentiment and stressed Cambodia’s valued role in India’s Act East policy. The leaders reviewed the robust development partnership between both countries, including capacity building programmes and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework.
Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the historical and civilizational links between the two countries and expressed his happiness at India’s involvement in restoration of Angkor Wat and Preah Vihear temples in Cambodia, which depict the cultural and linguistic connect between the two countries.
Prime minister Hun Sen thanked India for providing 3.25 lakh doses of Indian-manufactured Covishield vaccines to Cambodia under Quad Vaccine Initiative, PIB said.
As part of these celebrations, Prime Minister Modi invited His Majesty the King of Cambodia and Her Majesty Queen Mother to visit India at a mutually convenient time.
As per PIB, the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest.
Prime Minister Modi congratulated Cambodia on assuming the Chairmanship of ASEAN and assured India’s full support and assistance to Cambodia for the success of its Chairmanship.
