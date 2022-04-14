Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets citizens of country on Khalsa Saajna Diwas

India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens of the country on the occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas and said that the Khalsa Panth motivates countless people across the world.

"Greetings to everyone, especially the Sikhs on the special occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas. The Khalsa Panth motivates countless people across the world. Inspired by it, Sikhs have distinguished themselves globally in diverse fields," tweeted Modi.

The Khalsa tradition was initiated by the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh. Its formation was a key event in the history of Sikhism.

