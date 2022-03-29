Prime Minister Modi to address Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 today
The mela is being organised by the All India Matua Mahasangha at West Bengal's Shreedham Thakurnagar on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022' organised at Shreedham Thakurnagar in West Bengal's Thakurbari on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur on Tuesday.
Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 is being organised by All India Matua Mahasangha beginning on Tuesday. The event will culminate on April 5.
"I am honoured to be addressing the Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at 4:30 PM tomorrow, 29th March. We shall also mark the Jayanti of the great Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji, who devoted his entire life to social justice and public welfare," PM Modi had tweeted on Monday.
I am honoured to be addressing the Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at 4:30 PM tomorrow, 29th March. We shall also mark the Jayanti of the great Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji, who devoted his entire life for social justice and public welfare. https://t.co/1DJaRpqLK9
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2022
Harichand Thakur devoted his life to the cause of betterment of the oppressed, downtrodden, and deprived persons in undivided Bengal during the pre-independence era.
The social and religious movement started by him originated from Orakandi (now in Bangladesh) in 1860 and led to the formation of the Matua Dharma, said a release by the Prime Minister's Office.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Birbhum violence: Will seek report from West Bengal chief secretary, says Acting NCM chief
Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of the state's Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panachayat official's murder
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee, Governor Dhankhar lock horns over Birbhum violence
The Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government as the BJP and Congress demand President's rule in the state. Eight people were charred to death in Birbhum on Tuesday
Kerala announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased migrant workers from West Bengal
The state labour department also informed that necessary steps will be taken to transport the bodies of the labourers to West Bengal