At the age of learning, they are unfortunately doing this job and wasting the time which could have been utilized for attending the classes.

School life can be arguably called the best time of someone’s life. School students get to learn a lot of things related to academics and life, they socialise with their classmates, and engage in sport activities. But unfortunately, this is not the case for everyone. Recently, a video has been shared on Twitter in which primary school children can be seen forced to clean a toilet. At the age of learning, they are unfortunately doing this job and wasting the time which could have been utilized for attending the classes.

Reports suggest that this incident occurred at a government primary school in Pipra Kala-1 in Sohaon block of the Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh. The principal of the school who was making them clean the toilet has been reportedly identified as Mrityunjay Singh.

The video shared was on Twitter with the caption, “Primary School Students Made To Clean Toilet by Principal in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Pipra Kala Primary School of Sohav Block in Ballia.”

Primary School Students Made To Clean Toilet by Principle in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Pipra Kala Primary School of Sohav Block in Ballia. pic.twitter.com/oYaqqBhFJA — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 8, 2022

According to a Hindustan Times report, the principal of this school has been suspended after the video created an uproar on social media.

A person commented, “In Japan, along with studies, children clean the school themselves. Yes, it may sound strange to you, but it is a fact. According to the rules, there is no separate staff in the schools, rather the children themselves clean from the classroom to the toilet.”

जापान में बच्चे पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ खुद स्कूल का सफाई भी करते हैं। जी हां, सुनने में भले ही ये आपको अजीब लग रहा होगा, लेकिन यह हकीकत है। नियम के मुताबिक वहां के स्कूलों में अलग से कोई स्टाफ नहीं होता है, बल्कि बच्चे ही क्लासरूम से लेकर टॉयलेट तक की खुद सफाई करते हैं। — Ankit Kumar anand (@AnkitKu85302733) September 9, 2022

A user replied to this comment and stated that in Japan, education is free, but in India, it’s not. “Education in Japan is given for free, is it given for free in our country?” he wrote.

जपान में शिक्षा मुफ्त दी जाती है,क्या अपने देश में दी जाती है? — Rajesh Ingole (@infostand87) September 10, 2022

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he alleged that more than 80 percent of the government schools in India are worse than junkyards. In his letter, he said that PM’s plan to modernise the 14,500 schools under “PM-SHRI Yojana” would take 100 years to upgrade all the government schools. He requested PM Modi to prepare a plan to redevelop all the 10-lakh government run schools in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.