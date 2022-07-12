'Pride of India': The legend of Raja, the world's oldest tiger in captivity

Raja was brought to Bengal's South Khairbari Rescue Centre in August 2008 when he was injured after a crocodile partially bit off his right hind leg. The tiger, who initially walked on a prosthetic limb, is believed to have passed away at 25 years and 10 months owing to age-related symptoms

The roar of the longest surviving tiger won’t echo anymore at the Khairbari Leopard Rescue Centre located in North Bengal.

Raja, one of the oldest tiger in captivity in India, died at the age of 25 years and 10 months. The longest surviving tiger in India, the mighty animal lived in captivity at the South Khairbari Rescue Centre in Alipurduar district early on Monday.

A Royal Bengal tiger, Raja was only second to another tiger who had survived for nearly 26 years, according to a Times of India report.

‘Like a child to us’

A native of the Sunderbans, Raja was brought to the rescue centre in August 2008 when he was critically injured after a crocodile partially bit off his right hind leg at the Malta River. Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy said Raja walked on a prosthetic limb after surviving the attack.

“There, he was under treatment, but eventually, veterinary doctors had to amputate the injured leg to save his life. At that time, it was also decided that the tiger will not be released into the wild again. In August 2008, Raja was sent to Khairbari,” said a forester according to a Telegraph report.

As per an India Today report, the mighty animal did not show any symptoms of illness and the vets at the rescue centre said he died of old-age-related problems.

Raja spent 14 years of his life at the centre. He was the last tiger to be brought in and the last one to die. The Khairbari Rescue Centre was created by the state government in 2004 after use of tigers was banned in circuses. As a result, 19 tigers were saved and brought at the facility. Raja joined them later and with his death, the centre has no more tigers left under its care.

A forest official said that based on protocols to assess the age of animals, the department determined that Raja’s age in 2008 was 12.

The usual life expectancy of a tiger is 16 years in the wild and up to 28 to 30 years in captivity, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Deepak M, the divisional forest officer of Jaldapara wildlife division said, “Last year, we celebrated Raja’s 25th birthday. He was one of the longest surviving royal Bengal tigers of the country in captivity. We paid him homage and carried out his last rites. Raja was the last tiger at the centre in Khairbari.”

It is said that the carnivore used to respond to the call of his keepers and vets. “He was like a child to us. He seemed to understand everything,” an official said.

Tributes pour in

Mourners from all over the country took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the longest surviving tiger.

Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, said in a tweet, “Saddened to know that Raja, the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity, is no more. As the pride of India that lived for over 25 years, Raja will be sorely missed.”

Saddened to know that Raja, the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity, is no more. As the pride of India that lived for over 25 years, Raja will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/Fzat3ilrxG — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 11, 2022

Surendra Kumar Meena, from the Directorate of Forests in Jaldapara, shared a clip on Twitter which depicted him paying tribute to Raja.

"RAJA" the tiger ( 25yrs 10 months) at SKB rescue center, died on 11th July, 2022, arround 3 AM , it was one of the the oldest surviving tiger in the country, leaving everyone in state of mourning. RIP pic.twitter.com/G54mnFcbCN — Surendra Kumar Meena IAS (@iSurendraMeena) July 11, 2022

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service Officer, tweeted: “Today ‘Raja’ the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity is no more. He died at the age of 25 years and 10 months. Raja was in rescue centre of Jaldapara from many years. After a crocodile attack. Was saved & later became oldest tiger in the world in captivity.”

Today ‘Raja’ the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity is no more. He died at the age of 25 years and 10 months. Raja was in rescue centre of Jaldapara from many years. After a crocodile attack. Was saved & later became oldest tiger in the world in captivity. pic.twitter.com/FhATsQc8Ph — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2022

