Prices of domestic LPG cylinders likely to be slashed by Rs 200: Sources
In a big relief for consumers, the central government is likely to slash the prices of cooking gas cylinder by Rs 200 under Ujjwala Scheme, CNBC Awaaz reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Currently, a 14 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1053 in Delhi, Rs 1052.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1068.50 in Chennai and Rs 1079 in Kolkata.
The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.
Earlier this month, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) made a price revision for commercial LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) while keeping domestic cooking gas rates unchanged.
This adjustment included a significant decrease of Rs 99.75 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders, implemented from 1 August. As a result, the retail selling price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi currently stands at Rs 1,680.
For domestic use, the pricing of 14.2 kg LPG cooking gas cylinders has remained unchanged since March 1 of the current year.
The move comes ahead of Assembly polls in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — scheduled for later this year.
Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.
With inputs from agencies
