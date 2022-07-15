Presidential elections: AAP to hold meeting on Saturday

Several Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, have already extended support to NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Political Affairs Committee will hold a meeting on Saturday (16 July) to take a decision on the upcoming Presidential elections.

Several Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), have already extended support to NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The presidential election is scheduled for 18 July, while the results will be announced on 21 July.

A combined 17 Opposition parties have nominated former Union Minister Yashwant Singh as their presidential candidate, while the NDA has fielded Droupadi Murmu.

With the support of regional parties like the BJD, the YSR-CP, the BSP, the AIADMK, the TDP, the JD(S), the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena and the JMM, NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's vote share in the presidential poll is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post, PTI reported.

Murmu's vote share is now likely to go past 61 per cent, while it was earlier estimated to be around 50 per cent at the time of her nomination. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional outfits, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes. These include 3.08 lakh votes of the MPs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

