Presidential elections 2022 results LIVE: Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha; counting of votes underway

Presidential elections 2022 results: The ruling BJP-led NDA nominated former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu while the joint Opposition fielded ex-Union minister Yashwant Sinha

FP Staff July 21, 2022 11:00:46 IST
Yashwant Sinha and Droupadi Murmu. PTI

July 21, 2022 - 11:48 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Droupadi Murmu

'Not only tribals, but everyone in the country is going to have a sense of pride in having the first woman tribal President. I have learnt that all prominent tribal leaders will be coming to Delhi to greet the new likely to be President,' Rijiju told ANI.

July 21, 2022 - 11:23 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

PM Modi expected to visit Droupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Murmu’s residence at Uma Shankar Dixit Marg in Delhi at about 2.30 pm, sources told News18.  

July 21, 2022 - 11:00 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Counting of votes begin

The counting of votes has started to elect India's new president

July 21, 2022 - 10:48 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

From poverty to personal tragedies, the difficult life of Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu has experienced not only extreme poverty but also immense personal tragedies.    

July 21, 2022 - 10:18 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Countdown for counting of votes begins

 

Hectic preparations are on in the Parliament so that the counting of votes for the presidential election happens smoothly. 

July 21, 2022 - 09:55 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Atmosphere of happiness, says Murmu's brother

"There is an atmosphere of happiness here as we're hopeful that Droupadi Murmu will become the next President of India," says Tarinisen Tudu, brother of NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

July 21, 2022 - 09:46 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

 

India set to get first tribal woman president

From a life full of struggles to become the first tribal woman nominated for president, the 64-year-old Droupadi Murmu was born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to a family belonging to the Santhal tribe.

July 21, 2022 - 09:35 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

 

Uparbeda set to make a mark on the glory map

 

Uparbeda, the tribal village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district is set to transform from ignominy to glory as the birthplace of NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu who is all set to win piping Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

July 21, 2022 - 09:23 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

100% voting in 10 states

The Election Commission said 100% voting by MLAs was reported from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.

July 21, 2022 - 09:05 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Counting of votes in Room No. 63 of Parliament

The counting of votes will take place in room number 63 of the Parliament of India which is also the strongroom for the boxes that arrived from all state capitals and Union Territories having a legislature. 

Presidential elections 2022 results LIVE | The counting of votes has started to elect India's new president. Out of a total of 771 MPs entitled to vote (05 vacant) and a total of 4,025 MLAs entitled to vote (06 vacant and 02 disqualified), over 99 per cent cast their votes.

Living in one of Odisha's most underdeveloped regions, her family struggled with poverty but despite that she went on to graduate from the Ramadevi Women’s College in Bhubaneswar. The NDA presidential candidate also lost her husband and two sons in immense personal tragedy.

"There is an atmosphere of happiness here as we're hopeful that Droupadi Murmu will become the next President of India. It's a matter of pride for the tribal community, Odisha & the country," Tarinisen Tudu, brother of NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu told ANI.

From a life full of struggles to become the first tribal woman nominated for president, the 64-year-old Droupadi Murmu was born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to a family belonging to the Santhal tribe.

Uparbeda, the tribal village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district is set to transform from ignominy to glory as the birthplace of NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu who is all set to win piping Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

According to the Election Commission, "As per reports being received, out of a total of 771 Members of Parliament entitled to vote (05 vacant) and similarly out of total 4025 Members of the Legislative Assemblies entitled to vote (06 vacant and 02 disqualified), over 99% cast their votes today. However, 100% voting by MLAs was reported from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.”

The counting of votes will take place in room number 63 of the Parliament of India which is also the strongroom for the boxes that arrived from all state capitals and Union Territories having a legislature.

A mega "Abhinandan Yatra" to be led by BJP chief JP Nadda and attended by thousands of leaders and workers has been planned by the party after the counting of votes for the presidential poll, on Thursday evening, Delhi BJP leaders said, according to a PTI report.

The counting of votes will begin at 11 am and after the results are announced the name of the country’s 15th President will be officially known.

The results of the presidential elections will be announced today. Voting for the elections was held on 18 July.

More than 4,000 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the poll on 18 July. The total turnout at the Parliament was 99.18 per cent.

The ruling BJP-led NDA nominated former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu while the joint Opposition fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. The tenure of incumbent president Ram Nath Kovind will end on 24 July.

Who supports whom

NDA's Murmu has the support of Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (Secular), Shiromani Akali Dal, both the factions of Shiv Sena and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also support her.

Born and brought up in Odisha, Murmu served as a minister in the state Cabinet. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President after Pratibha Patil.

Sinha had resigned from TMC before he was nominated as the Opposition's candidate for the presidential poll.

A former BJP leader, he served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He's backed by Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 21, 2022 11:30:51 IST

