Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

President summons Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session of Parliament from 18 July to 10 August; triple talaq bill on top of agenda

India Press Trust of India Jul 01, 2018 09:40:31 IST

New Delhi: The president has summoned the Rajya Sabha for the Monsoon Session from 18 July and it is scheduled to conclude on 10 August, according to an official statement.

Rajya Sabha. Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Wednesday, July 18 at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, August 10," Upper House Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma said in the statement.

The Monsoon Session will have nearly 18 sittings, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had announced early this week.

The triple talaq bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, will be at the top of the government's agenda.

More than six ordinances will be taken up, Kumar had said.


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 09:40 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores